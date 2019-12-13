Home

Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Church
1 St. Paul Place
Edgewood, RI
Kathleen J. (Smith) Hutton Obituary
HUTTON, KATHLEEN J. (SMITH)
59, died Tuesday at her home. She was the wife of Jeffrey J. Hutton.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Vincent L. and Joan H. (O'Toole) Smith, she had been a resident of Hope Valley for the past 15 years. Mrs. Hutton was an administrative assistant at Saint Joseph Hospital for 28 years before retiring.
Besides her husband, she leaves a son, Jeffrey E. Hutton of Hope Valley and a grandson, Brayden J. Hutton. She was the sister of Vincent Smith, Jr.., Robert Smith, Brian Smith and Timothy Smith and sister-in-law of Edward Hutton and is survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Her funeral will be Saturday at 9 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Paul Church, 1 St. Paul Place, Edgewood at 10 AM. Calling Hours Friday 5-8 PM. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Pawtucket. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
