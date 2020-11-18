HARDIMAN, KATHLEEN LUCILLE

68, formerly of Warwick died on November 16, 2020 at Berkshire Place, Providence. Born in Providence the daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian (Parenteau) Hardiman. A graduate of Bay View '70 and Katherine Gibbs, she worked for many years as an executive secretary at Old Stone Bank. She leaves her sisters: Peggy Simms (George) of East Greenwich, Joyce Thiel (Al) of New Mexico, Theresa Conte (Ed) of New Jersey and her brother, Raymond (Becky) of Oregon and 8 nieces and nephews and 6 grand nieces and nephews. Her loves were faith, family and music. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Church, East Greenwich will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10am. This Mass will be live streamed on Our Lady of Mercy Parish Facebook page. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Mercy Outreach Program, 65 Third St., East Greenwich, RI 02818.



