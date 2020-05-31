COONEY, KATHLEEN M. "KATHY" (HAZELWOOD)
66, passed away May 28, 2020. Survived by her husband Richard E. Cooney and three children, Michael, Ashley and Bryan Cooney. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Matthew Church, Cranston. Complete obituary visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.