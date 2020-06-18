Kathleen M. (Bradley) Field
FIELD, KATHLEEN M. (BRADLEY)
75, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William E. Field for over 51 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William J. Bradley, Sr. and Catherine (Carey) Bradley.
Mrs. Field was a graduate of St. Mary's School and worked at Citizens Bank and Fairway Finance. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her loving daughter, Laura Field-Swallow and her husband Jeffrey; four brothers, William J. Bradley, Jr., Edward, Timothy and Francis Bradley; two sisters, Ellen Bradley and Elizabeth Maiorano; two cherished grandchildren, Jackson and Madison; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Thomas Bradley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave. Providence. Burial will be private and visitation is respectfully omitted. Donations in Mrs. Field's memory may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. maceroni.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
