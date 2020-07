ROE, KATHLEEN M. (COLAVITO)age 71, of Warwick, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of the late Theodore P. "Ted" Roe.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 20, at 10 a.m. in St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com