Willis, Kathleen M. "Kay"
89, of Greenville, died Thursday morning at the Saint Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of Ralph J. Willis for the past seventy years.
Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Ethel (Vanderwyde) Garille.
Kay was a nurse at Roger Williams Medical Center for many years before retiring. She was a communicant of Saint Augustine Church.
In addition to her devoted husband Ralph, she leaves two daughters, Lori Tortolani and her husband Ken, and Teri Rozzero and her husband Mike; a brother, Theodore Garille; two sisters, Marilyn Nascimento and Julia Guglielmetti; six loving grandchildren, Sean, Jill, Craig, Marc, Nicole and Michael, and two great grandchildren, Olivia and Luca. She was predeceased by her son, Ralph W. Willis and her sister, Theodora Nelson.
Kay was a member of the Smithfield Elks Lodge for many years, but her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, at 10:00 am, in Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Antoine Activities Fund, 10 Rhodes Avenue North Smithfield, RI 02896. Arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com