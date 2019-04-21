|
|
DONNELLY, KATHLEEN MARY
57, passed away on April 15, in Florida, while vacationing with her family. She was the beloved daughter, of Mary (Shaw) Donnelly, and the late, John Donnelly.
Kathleen was employed by the city of Cranston, as a Case Manager at the Cranston Senior Center. In addition to being a hard worker, she loved being surrounded by her family. Kathleen was a loving and devoted person who would do anything for anyone especially her children. Kathleen loved being in the sun and going to the beach. That was her happy place.
Beside her mother, she is survived by a son, Richard "Austin" Martin III, a daughter, Riley Kathleen Martin, a brother, Michael Donnelly, four sisters, Patricia Hiller, Mary Ann Tapia, Marguerite Donnelly, Elizabeth Masci, her former husband and forever friend, Richard Martin, Jr. and several generations of nieces and nephews. Kathleen was the sister of the late, John Donnelly Jr.
Visitation, Monday, 4 – 8 pm, in The Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home 142 Centerville Rd, Warwick. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a visitation, beginning at 11:30 am, with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 12:30, on Tuesday, in St. Andrew Church, 23 Chapel St, New Shoreham. Burial to follow in the Island Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to: The Butler Hospital Foundation, 345 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, RI 02906. For complete obituary and online condolence visit https://www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019