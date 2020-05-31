Kathleen "Kay" McAvoy
McAVOY, KATHLEEN "KAY"
102, died, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Sister of the late Clare M. McAvoy and Frances M. Gilchrist. Aunt of: George, Kevin, Mark and Clare Gilchrist and Kathleen Perkins and the late Ruth Diko and John Gilchrist Funeral was private. For complete obituary and condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net

Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
