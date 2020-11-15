1/1
Kathleen N. Maher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAHER, KATHLEEN N.
92, of Julie Ann Circle, Riverside, died peacefully on November 9, 2020.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday morning 9-10 a.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral
09:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Martha's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.R. Watson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved