MAHER, KATHLEEN N.
92, of Julie Ann Circle, Riverside, died peacefully on November 9, 2020.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday morning 9-10 a.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com