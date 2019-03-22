|
WALDRON, KATHLEEN N.
68, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. Born in Providence, daughter of the late George R. and Frances N. (McSheehy) Waldron. She is survived by her two brothers, George J. and Joseph A. Waldron, five sisters, Judith A. Waldron, Joan S. Waldron, Barbara F. Langlais, Donna M. Foisy, and Patricia Passano. She leaves several nieces and nephews. Kathy will be greatly missed by her family and friends at AccessPoint RI.
Her funeral will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Ave., Cranston. Burial will be in RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday, 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to AccessPoint RI, P.O. Box 20130, Cranston, RI 02920 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2019