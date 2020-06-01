VERDOLOTTI, KATHLEEN (ZAMBARANO)
94, of Johnston, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hospice Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Americo Verdolotti. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late John and Angelina (Jacavone) Zambarano. Kathleen worked as a crossing guard for the City of Cranston for many years before retiring. Her passion was cooking, especially for her loving family. Kathleen will always be remembered for her wonderful "I Love Lucy" sense of humor.
She is survived by her loving son Frank Verdolotti and his wife Paula of Cranston; cherished grandson Michael Verdolotti and his wife Melissa; dear siblings, Marie Ragosta, Louise Mobilia and Richard Zambarano, all of Cranston and the late John Zambarano.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12:00 pm in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Visiting hours and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.