Kathleen Z. (Forrest) Quinn
75, of North Providence, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Hope Hospice Care Center. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Quinn for the past fifty-four years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (McBride) Forrest.
Kathleen was a fiscal clerk at Davies Vocational School for many years before retiring. She was a faithful communicant of Saint Augustine Church.
In addition to her husband Richard, she leaves a son, Richard P. Quinn, (Ret Capt. Cumberland Police Dept.) and his wife Pamela; two daughters, Kathleen H. Byrne and her husband Michael, and Nancy Q. Healy and her husband Mark; a brother, Paul Forrest and his wife Edith; and seven loving grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Steven, Jacqueline, Meghan, Erin and Declan. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Forrest.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, at 10:00 am, in Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence, to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice Care Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 in her memory will be appreciated. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Augustine Church
Funeral services provided by
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 24, 2020
All of the wonderful family memories Of New Hampshire it was such a blessing to have been included. Kathy will be remembered fondly, joyful, and laughing. To all of the Members of the Family We extend Our Deepest Condolences . With Loving prays , Michael and Lisa Eva
Lisa Eva
October 24, 2020
Kathleen Richie Nancy and Richard so sorry for your loss. I feel the loss of a great friend.
Rest in Piece Kathy.
Judith Manzo
Friend
October 23, 2020
Nancy, Kathleen and Rich...my sincere condolences on the passing of your mom. Sending my thoughts and prayers to you and your families.
Terry Healy
October 23, 2020
Uncle Red, Kath, Richie and Nancy
Paulie and I are so sorry for your loss. Your all in our thoughts and prayers.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Susan Quinn
Family
