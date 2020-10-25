Quinn, Kathleen Z. (Forrest)
75, of North Providence, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Hope Hospice Care Center. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Quinn for the past fifty-four years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (McBride) Forrest.
Kathleen was a fiscal clerk at Davies Vocational School for many years before retiring. She was a faithful communicant of Saint Augustine Church.
In addition to her husband Richard, she leaves a son, Richard P. Quinn, (Ret Capt. Cumberland Police Dept.) and his wife Pamela; two daughters, Kathleen H. Byrne and her husband Michael, and Nancy Q. Healy and her husband Mark; a brother, Paul Forrest and his wife Edith; and seven loving grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Steven, Jacqueline, Meghan, Erin and Declan. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Forrest.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, at 10:00 am, in Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence, to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice Care Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 in her memory will be appreciated. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com