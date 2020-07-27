1/1
Kathryn A. (McCarthy) Zmijewski
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZMIJEWSKI, KATHRYN A. (McCARTHY)
formally of Beverly MA, passed away on July 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Zmijewski, and her children, Lori and Chris Coleman of Barrington, RI, Megan Zmijewski and David Lough of Cambridge, MA, Alison and Matt Poirier of Menlo Park, CA, her son-in-law Keith Boyea and his wife Brenda of Dartmouth, MA, her devoted grandchildren, Caroline, Jake, Emma, Collin, Amelia, Elizabeth and Michael as well as her loving Grand Annual family and her Yaya sisterhood. Kathryn was predeceased by her parents John and Leona McCarthy and her daughter Kristin Z. Boyea.
Kathy was a graduate of St. Columbkille High School in Brighton, MA and Beverly Hospital School of Nursing in Beverly, MA. Her 40-year nursing career included positions in the Hunt Hospital ER and Beverly Hospital OR. She cherished her Hunt ER team organizing reunions after the hospital's closing. As a proud MNA union member she represented and organized nurses to improve patient care. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, quilting, and playing Mah-Jongg and other strategy games. But these all came second to reading a good book on the beach.
Kathy was cherished as "Mimi" to all. She was kind, compassionate and always considered her impact on others. She loved creating sweaters, blankets or hats for friends, family and veterans. Always the giver, she ends her life with a donation of her body to science to help our next generation of medical professionals. Kathy's only regret was that she would not be able to vote this November. She believed strongly in the ability to create change with your vote. #VOTEJOE (Per Kathy's recommendation)
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire 88 Prospect St. White River Junction, VT 05001. (vnhcare.org) Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Condolences may be left at www.monahandrabblesherman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved