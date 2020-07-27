ZMIJEWSKI, KATHRYN A. (McCARTHY)
formally of Beverly MA, passed away on July 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Zmijewski, and her children, Lori and Chris Coleman of Barrington, RI, Megan Zmijewski and David Lough of Cambridge, MA, Alison and Matt Poirier of Menlo Park, CA, her son-in-law Keith Boyea and his wife Brenda of Dartmouth, MA, her devoted grandchildren, Caroline, Jake, Emma, Collin, Amelia, Elizabeth and Michael as well as her loving Grand Annual family and her Yaya sisterhood. Kathryn was predeceased by her parents John and Leona McCarthy and her daughter Kristin Z. Boyea.
Kathy was a graduate of St. Columbkille High School in Brighton, MA and Beverly Hospital School of Nursing in Beverly, MA. Her 40-year nursing career included positions in the Hunt Hospital ER and Beverly Hospital OR. She cherished her Hunt ER team organizing reunions after the hospital's closing. As a proud MNA union member she represented and organized nurses to improve patient care. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, quilting, and playing Mah-Jongg and other strategy games. But these all came second to reading a good book on the beach.
Kathy was cherished as "Mimi" to all. She was kind, compassionate and always considered her impact on others. She loved creating sweaters, blankets or hats for friends, family and veterans. Always the giver, she ends her life with a donation of her body to science to help our next generation of medical professionals. Kathy's only regret was that she would not be able to vote this November. She believed strongly in the ability to create change with your vote. #VOTEJOE (Per Kathy's recommendation)
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire 88 Prospect St. White River Junction, VT 05001. (vnhcare.org
) Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Condolences may be left at www.monahandrabblesherman.com