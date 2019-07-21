RICHARD, KATHRYN ANN

59, formerly of Barrington, died peacefully on July 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.

Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Henry L. and Mary E. (Woodcock) Richard, she lived in Barrington and North Smithfield for many years.

Ms. Richard was a former member of the St. Luke Church Choir, East Bay Chorus and the St. Ambrose Church Choir.

An artist, Kathryn enjoyed painting and sketching and was an avid gardener. She was a loving aunt to all twenty nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Greg Richard and his wife Deborah of Lincoln, Linda Berard and her husband Norman of Bluffton, SC, Mary Lou Donlon and her partner George Sawtelle of Blackstone, MA, Laura Richard Bullard and her husband Richard Rocheleau of Lincoln, Sheila Migliaccio and her husband Joseph of Cumberland, Paul Richard and his wife Sandra of Lincoln and Jacqueline Buser and her husband Joseph of Patterson, NY; a sister-in-law, Debra Richard of Lincoln, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Henry Richard Jr.

Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Calling hours are Monday 4-8 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Kathryn's memory to the of RI, 245 Waterman Street, Suite # 306, Providence, RI, 02906 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019