BOFFI, KATHRYN ELAINE
92, passed away April 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Rudolph E. Boffi, Esq. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Alfred V. and Josephine (Viola) Gianetti. She worked as an accountant for various companies including Providence Granite. Kathryn is survived by one son, R. Eric Boffi and granddaughter Dr. Erica Ann Boffi-Knarr. She was the sister of the late Joan Hottin. Her funeral and burial are private. Share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020