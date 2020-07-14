1/1
Kathryn Jane (Maynard) May
May, Kathryn Jane (Maynard)
78, of Coventry, passed on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William Francis May.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Dorothy (Sanderson) Maynard.
Kathryn was employed as a Nurse at Brentwood Nursing Home in Warwick, retiring after 22 years of service. She was a member of St. Rose & Clement Parish, an avid golfer and talented gardener. She was a fixture at all her grandchildren's numerous sporting events and known as Nana to friends and family. She would be seen daily, walking her dog, Riley throughout the neighborhood.
Kathryn is survived by her two loving children: Lisa (Peter) Holmes and Michael (Elaine Merolla) May all of Warwick. two sisters: her twin sister, Carol Mathewson (Harry) of Hopkinton, RI and Ruth Woodmansee (John) of Carolina, RI, her sister-in-law, Patricia M. Chandler of Oklahoma City, OK and six cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Danny and Kelsey Holmes, David, John and Emily May and nieces and nephews.
Her visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 8 AM – 9:15 AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Rose and Clement Church, 111 Long St., Warwick. Burial at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations in memory of Kathryn to be made out to TGC Fund, Inc. and mailed to 75 Bow St. East Greenwich RI. 02818
All State Covid-19 Guidelines are in effect.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
08:00 - 09:15 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose and Clement Church
