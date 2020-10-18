HEVEY, Kathryn M. (Gibbons)
90, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Earl J. Hevey.
Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Andrew A. and Mary P. (Kelly) Gibbons. She resided in Lincoln for most of her life, previously residing in Cumberland.
Mrs. Hevey was employed as Executive Secretary for the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative / Regional Center for Special Services for many years until her retirement.
Kathryn enjoyed cooking and caring for others. Those that love her will always remember her caring and nurturing nature, and the love she had for her family, especially her grandchildren.
She leaves her children, Michael F. Hevey and his wife Kelly of Lincoln, Patricia A. McKay and her husband Brian P. of Lincoln, and Lisa M. Hevey of Lincoln, RI/ Randolph, MA; her four grandchildren, Kaitlyn McKay-Campagnone, Kristen McKay, Austin Hevey and Griffin Hevey; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Kathryn's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM in the St. Jude Parish, Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Rhode Island Special Olympics
, 370 George Washington Hwy, Smithfield, RI 02917.
