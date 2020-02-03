|
SCHOFIELD (Vaicaitis), Kathryn M.
71, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, RI with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Rev. Mr. Deacon William J. Schofield of Christ the King Church in West Warwick. Born in NY, NY she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Vaicaitis. Kathryn was co-director of Youth Ministry at St. Benedict Church in Warwick, and a communicate of Christ the King Church. She was formerly employed as a secretary at St. Ann School in Providence. Besides her husband she is survived by one son Todd Schofield and his wife Kelly and one daughter Tricia Schofield Bezek and her husband Keith; two brothers Sylvan and Michael Vaicaitis; one sister Monica Sahn; five grandchildren, Joseph Schofield and his wife Laura, Kayla Brothers and her husband Joshua, Tabitha Martineau and her husband Jason, Kyle Couture and Todd Schofield, Jr.; five great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Peter Vaicaitis.
Her funeral will be held Thursday February 6, 2020 at 8:30 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial in Christ the King Church, Legris Ave. (Rte. 117) at 10 am. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the , 260 West Exchange St., Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 3, 2020