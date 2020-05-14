|
|
GENERALI, KATHY "KAE" B.
58, of Barbato Drive, Johnston passed away April 29, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Adolph "Chick" Generali and the late Elizabeth (Contillo) Generali.
Kae was Vice President of Operations for HarborOne Bank, formerly Coastway Credit Union, for 40 years.
She was the sister of Lori Cole and her husband Thomas; aunt of Bryan Cole, Mallory Debus and the late Corrina Cole; great aunt of 4; cousin of Deborah Gill with whom she lived, and best friends of Rosemary Federicci, Marie and Bud and Judy and many others. She also leaves her adored Nikko.
Her funeral services and burial was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy's memory to the American Diabetes Association. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020