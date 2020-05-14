Home

POWERED BY

Services
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Generali
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy B. "Kae" Generali

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy B. "Kae" Generali Obituary
GENERALI, KATHY "KAE" B.
58, of Barbato Drive, Johnston passed away April 29, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Adolph "Chick" Generali and the late Elizabeth (Contillo) Generali.
Kae was Vice President of Operations for HarborOne Bank, formerly Coastway Credit Union, for 40 years.
She was the sister of Lori Cole and her husband Thomas; aunt of Bryan Cole, Mallory Debus and the late Corrina Cole; great aunt of 4; cousin of Deborah Gill with whom she lived, and best friends of Rosemary Federicci, Marie and Bud and Judy and many others. She also leaves her adored Nikko.
Her funeral services and burial was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy's memory to the American Diabetes Association. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Romano Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -