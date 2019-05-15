Home

Katrina Brown


1971 - 2019
Katrina Brown Obituary
Brown, Katrina
48, of Pawtucket, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2019. She was the daughter of James Brown and Linda Freitas; step-daughter of Michael Freitas. Beloved wife to Robert Taylor. Mother to Matthew Brown. Sister to Lisa M. Brown (Sista Love), Joseph, Michael, Robby, Eugene and William. She leaves behind many Aunt, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and her parrot Bubbles. Katrina loved camping, country music and spending time with her family who she always greeted with the biggest heartfelt hug. She will be missed by all who love her. Services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2019
