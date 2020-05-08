|
|
BETTEZ, KEITH A.
67, formerly of West Warwick, died May 6, 2020. He leaves his loving wife and soulmate Barbara A. (Langshaw) Bettez. Father of Michael Bettez (Karolyn), Samantha R. Bettez and Sophia P. Bettez. Brother of Kenneth R. Bettez (wife Maria) and Kevin Bettez (wife Joyce).
Due to the pandemic, his Funeral Service followed by interment at Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick, will be private. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root, Coventry. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2020