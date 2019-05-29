The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Keith C. Jackson


Keith C. Jackson

1987 - 2019
Keith C. Jackson Obituary
JACKSON, KEITH C.
31, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Keith leaves a wife Donna Jackson from NC, father Martin J. Jackson Sr. and mother Brenda Corsi Jackson both from CT. Brother Martin Jackson Jr. from Danielson, CT, Grandparents Robert and Grace Corsi from Cranston, RI, nephew Martin Jackson III from Danielson, CT.
Keith fully enjoyed helping others, from giving advice on fixing motor cycles and small engines to sharing whatever resources he had to someone in need.
He was a very loving son and brother and a lover of all animals.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019
