JACKSON, KEITH C.
31, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Keith leaves a wife Donna Jackson from NC, father Martin J. Jackson Sr. and mother Brenda Corsi Jackson both from CT. Brother Martin Jackson Jr. from Danielson, CT, Grandparents Robert and Grace Corsi from Cranston, RI, nephew Martin Jackson III from Danielson, CT.
Keith fully enjoyed helping others, from giving advice on fixing motor cycles and small engines to sharing whatever resources he had to someone in need.
He was a very loving son and brother and a lover of all animals.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019