Keith G. Milligan Sr.
1932 - 2020
MILLIGAN, SR., KEITH G.
88, of Seekonk, formally of Rumford, passed away suddenly at home on October 1, 2020. Born in Providence, a son of the late Clarence and Marjorie (Bosworth) Milligan.
Keith was a graduate of Moses Brown School, class of 1950 and Brown University, class of 1954. He served in the US Army. He was an Underwriter Executive Assistant for Amica Insurance earning his CPCU designation in 1966. He worked for them for 40 years before retiring in 1996.
In 1968 he was one of the 8 people that founded the Special Signal Fire Association (Providence Canteen). Keith was a member of the Masons, numerous antique car clubs and was a Mensa member.
He was the devoted father of Keith G. Milligan, Jr. and his wife Julie and of the late Marjorie M. Milligan, former husband of the late Mary (Connors) Milligan.
Due to Covid 19, the funeral services are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 www.monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
