RILEY, KELLY J. RN.
65, of Cranston passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Kenneth McLaughlin. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Joan (Neary) Neary of Cranston and the late Anthony Neary. Kelly was a registered nurse for Morning Star Home Care of Warwick.
Besides her husband and mother she was the dear mother of Christopher Riley of North Providence, Patrick Riley of Cranston, Zachary McLaughlin of Cranston and step-mother of Jeremy McLaughlin of West Warwick, Eric McLaughlin of Warwick and Christy Wilson of Cranston; eleven grandchildren. She was the sister of Robbin Winegar of Cranston, Colleen Piccirilli of Cranston, Micheala Solitro of Pompano, FL and the late Bucky Neary.
Her funeral and burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2020