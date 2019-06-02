|
ISABELLA, KELLY M. (Fullerton)
Kelly M. (Fullerton) Isabella, 42, of Cranston passed away unexpectedly May 25, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of John P. Isabella, Jr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Albert and Norma (Laprocina) Fullerton. She is also survived by her son John Patrick Isabella III, one brother, Joseph Fullerton and fiancée Doreen Zackarian, and aunts and uncles. Her funeral and visitation will be held Tuesday from 9 - 11 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Complete obituary please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 2, 2019