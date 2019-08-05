|
|
HOWES, Kenneth A.
59, of Coventry, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home, Warwick.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS Tuesday evening 4:00-6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.Visit Nardolillofh.com for complete obituary online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 5, 2019