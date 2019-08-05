The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Howes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Howes


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Howes Obituary
HOWES, Kenneth A.
59, of Coventry, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home, Warwick.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS Tuesday evening 4:00-6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.Visit Nardolillofh.com for complete obituary online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now