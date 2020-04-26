|
|
ROCHA, KENNETH A.
Age 66, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at home.
He was the husband of Diane Sutton Rocha. They celebrated their fortieth wedding anniversary on November 11, 2019.
Ken was born in Providence, on March 21, 1954 to the late Alfred Rocha and the late Joan Menders Rocha. He graduated from East Providence High School and attended Providence College.
Ken was a self-made, hardworking man and founded Ken Rocha Collision in 1975 in Providence's West End. He enjoyed spending time on his boat, supporting the Providence College Friars and the Pawtucket Red Sox organizations. Despite his attendance at Patriots games with family and friends, his true allegiance was to the Dallas Cowboys. Above all that, he found tremendous happiness in spending time with his family.
Ken's personality was larger than life. While some saw his gruff exterior at times, he truly had a heart of gold with his family and friends and would do anything for those he cared about.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his pride and joy, his son, Kyle and his wife, Joelle of Cranston. His granddaughter, Avery and he shared a special bond and he enjoyed every minute with her.
He is also survived by his sisters, Robin M. Rocha of California, and Debra A. Rocha of Arizona, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. However, a celebration of his life and legacy will certainly be held at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020