|
|
SOARES, KENNETH A.
49, of East Greenwich, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Deborah Lynn (Wiggin) Soares.
Born in Providence, he was the loving son of William A. Soares of Cranston and the late Marjorie (Potter) Soares.
Kenneth was currently employed as a Skilled Carpenter at Herrick & White Ltd. in Cumberland. He was also a graduate of New England Institute of Technology.
In addition to his beloved wife and father, Kenneth is survived by two treasured children: Joseph T. Soares and Rebecca R. Soares, both at home; and two brothers: William C. Soares and his wife, Mary Ann of Scituate and Richard Soares and his wife, Linda of Coventry.
His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2018 at 7 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to establish an Educational Fund for his children. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2019