Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip's Church
622 Putnam Ave
Greenville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth B. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth B. Clark Obituary
CLARK, KENNETH B.
96, a Smithfield resident since 1934, passed away at home, Monday September 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary C. (Keach) Clark for 76 years. Born in Everett, MA, he was a son of the late George W. and Florizel (Bearse) Clark. Mr. Clark was the former Co-Owner with his wife of Machinex Co. of Smithfield from 1965-1990 before retiring. He was a WWII Navy Veteran and one of the first crew members to serve on the Midway. He was a life member and 4th Degree Knight of the St. Lawrence Chapter of the Knights of Columbus, was a life member of the American Society for Metals and a member of the Smithfield Senior Center.
In addition to his wife Mary, he was the father of Richard K. Clark and his companion Maggie Malone of Naples, FL and Joan E. Clark of Foster. He was the loving grandfather of Elizabeth McInnis and her husband T.J. McInnis. He was the brother of Althea Rainville of Smithfield and the late Evelyn Russell, Warren and Robert Clark.
His funeral will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:30am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Philip's Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Harrisville. Visitation Wednesday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honor Flight, 175 South Tuttle Rd., Springfield, OH 45505 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now