CLARK, KENNETH B.
96, a Smithfield resident since 1934, passed away at home, Monday September 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary C. (Keach) Clark for 76 years. Born in Everett, MA, he was a son of the late George W. and Florizel (Bearse) Clark. Mr. Clark was the former Co-Owner with his wife of Machinex Co. of Smithfield from 1965-1990 before retiring. He was a WWII Navy Veteran and one of the first crew members to serve on the Midway. He was a life member and 4th Degree Knight of the St. Lawrence Chapter of the Knights of Columbus, was a life member of the American Society for Metals and a member of the Smithfield Senior Center.
In addition to his wife Mary, he was the father of Richard K. Clark and his companion Maggie Malone of Naples, FL and Joan E. Clark of Foster. He was the loving grandfather of Elizabeth McInnis and her husband T.J. McInnis. He was the brother of Althea Rainville of Smithfield and the late Evelyn Russell, Warren and Robert Clark.
His funeral will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:30am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Philip's Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Harrisville. Visitation Wednesday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honor Flight, 175 South Tuttle Rd., Springfield, OH 45505 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 3, 2019