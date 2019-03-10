NANIAN, M.D., KENNETH B.

90, died on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. For 58 years he was the beloved husband of Patricia (Zartarian) Nanian of East Greenwich, RI. He was born in Providence, RI to the late Karekin and Rose (Mooradian) Nanian.

Ken was a graduate of Cranston High School, Brown University and Tufts Medical School. After his internship in Internal Medicine and residency, he practiced Cardiology at Rhode Island Hospital for 40 years. His welcoming smile and obvious pleasure in his encounters with patients and colleagues, not to mention his skill, improved the lives of all he touched, including those he taught and mentored.

While he was dedicated to his work, he loved the time he spent with family and friends. Whether listening to music, sailing, skiing, or just sharing a joke, his enthusiasm was contagious, and he took obvious delight in the enjoyment of others. No one was better at turning a bitter, icy ski day into a forced march to fun.

Besides his wife Pat, he is survived by their three sons: David Nanian and his partner Elizabeth Billingham of Weston, MA; John Nanian and his wife Beatrice of Warwick, RI; and Paul Nanian of Rumney, NH. He also leaves three loving grandchildren, Chloe, Willem and Camilia; and one sister, Hope Meguerian of Lemont, IL. He was predeceased by his younger sister Cynthia Pierce.

Ken's memorial service will take place at First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818 on Wednesday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, or Armenia Tree Project, 400 West Cummings Park, Suite 3900, Woburn, MA 01801 or online atwww.armeniatree.org. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019