Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
649 Hartford Avenue
Providence, RI
IASIMONE, KENNETH D.
79, of Harding Avenue, Johnston passed away July 3, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Ella (Notorantonio) Iasimone.
He leaves a son Kenneth D. Iasimone, Jr., 4 daughters and 3 grandchildren. He was also the brother of the late Everett, Richard, William "John", Anthony and Francis Iasimone and Ann Rotondo.
His funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 am in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Holy Cross Church, 649 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial, with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION WEDNESDAY 4-6 pm. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019
