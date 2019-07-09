|
|
IASIMONE, KENNETH D.
79, of Harding Avenue, Johnston passed away July 3, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Ella (Notorantonio) Iasimone.
He leaves a son Kenneth D. Iasimone, Jr., 4 daughters and 3 grandchildren. He was also the brother of the late Everett, Richard, William "John", Anthony and Francis Iasimone and Ann Rotondo.
His funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 am in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Holy Cross Church, 649 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial, with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION WEDNESDAY 4-6 pm. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019