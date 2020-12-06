1/1
Kenneth E. Doonan
DOONAN, KENNETH E.
87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Loretta Cimini Doonan for 46 years. After retiring from ORS as a Rehabilitation Counselor and Disability Examiner, Ken worked as an employment skills teacher at the Outreach Program at RI College. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 10th at 11 am at St. Raymond Church, Providence. For COVID information, please visit www.straymonds.com. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are disallowed due to COVID. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to the RI Community Food Bank. Arrangements by: A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence. For full obituary, please visit: marianiandson.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
