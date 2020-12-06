DOONAN, KENNETH E.
87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Loretta Cimini Doonan for 46 years. After retiring from ORS as a Rehabilitation Counselor and Disability Examiner, Ken worked as an employment skills teacher at the Outreach Program at RI College. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 10th at 11 am at St. Raymond Church, Providence. For COVID information, please visit www.straymonds.com
. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are disallowed due to COVID. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to the RI Community Food Bank. Arrangements by: A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence. For full obituary, please visit: marianiandson.com