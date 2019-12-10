|
GRANDE SR., KENNETH E.
83, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Virginia (Costantino) Grande for 58 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Americo and Anna (Fusco) Grande. Before becoming owner and operator of Rick's Cleansers for 45 years, Kenneth completed a three-year program in building construction from RISD and served in the US Army during peacetime. Known to many as a devoted humanitarian and loyal friend, Kenneth shared his warmth and sharp wit with his family, especially with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A lifelong athlete and hobbyist, Kenneth was an avid NE sports fan, nature lover, and Scrabble player.
Besides his wife Virginia, Kenneth is survived by his loving children, Stephen Grande Sr. (Deborah), Jennifer Grande-Nero (Michelle), Rebecca Nero (William) and the late Kenneth Grande Jr. He was the cherished grandfather of six and great-grandfather of four. Kenneth was the brother of Richard and John Grande, Jeannine Bingay and the late Ronald Grande.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Home Service on Thursday, Dec. 12th, at 10:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 10, 2019