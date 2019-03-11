The Providence Journal Obituaries
Kenneth G. Knowles M.D.


Kenneth G. Knowles M.D. Obituary
KNOWLES, M.D., KENNETH G.
KNOWLES, KENNETH GARDNER, M.D., 87, of Warwick Neck, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was the husband of Sally (Loxley) Knowles and the son of the late Frederick J. and Ruth (Gardner) Knowles. Dr. Knowles was a graduate of Moses Brown School, Brown University, and Tufts University School of Medicine. He served on active duty in the US Navy on a destroyer and retired from the US Naval Reserve as a Lt. Commander. He then completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at RI Hospital before opening a private practice in Cranston and Pawtucket. He was affiliated with R.I. Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, and Pawtucket Memorial Hospital and retired in 1995. Besides his wife, he is survived by daughter Cynthia K. McLaughlin of Warwick, son Robert L. Knowles and his wife Jane of North Kingstown, and four grandchildren: Elizabeth McLaughlin, William McLaughlin, Sarah Knowles, and Hannah Knowles, and his sister Joyce Williams of Virginia. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 139 Ocean Avenue, Cranston. A private burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Class of 1953 Endowed Scholarship Fund, Brown University, Box 1877, Providence, RI 02912. Please visit www.carpenterjenks.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
