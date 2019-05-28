Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
324 East Main Rd.
Portsmouth, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Brockway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth H. Brockway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth H. Brockway Obituary
Brockway, Kenneth H.
Kenneth H. Brockway, 78, of Portsmouth, passed away on Friday, May 24th. The husband of Marilyn (Forte) Brockway for 40 years, he was known for his 35 year career with the YMCA, as well as numerous other non-profit and charitable organizations. Receiving hours will take place at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, R.I. from 4- 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th and a service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Rd., Portsmouth, R.I. on Friday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Full obituary available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connors Funeral Home
Download Now