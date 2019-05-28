|
Brockway, Kenneth H.
Kenneth H. Brockway, 78, of Portsmouth, passed away on Friday, May 24th. The husband of Marilyn (Forte) Brockway for 40 years, he was known for his 35 year career with the YMCA, as well as numerous other non-profit and charitable organizations. Receiving hours will take place at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, R.I. from 4- 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th and a service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Rd., Portsmouth, R.I. on Friday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Full obituary available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2019