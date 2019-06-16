Home

Kenneth H. McDaniel
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
One St. Paul Place
Edgewood, RI
View Map
Kenneth H. McDaniel
a resident of Cranston, Rhode Island, died suddenly at home on June 11, 2019. Born in Norfolk, Virginia in 1947 to the late Josephine (Harrison) and Clyde McDaniel, Kenneth was a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and Brown University class of 1969, where he served as the spokesperson for the 1968 black student walkout. After graduation, he was active in many Brown University organizations, including the Board of Trustees, the Alumni Association's Board of Governors, the Multicultural Alumni Committee, and the Advisory Council on Relations with Tougaloo College. He was also extensively involved in the formation of STEM adjunct programs in Newport and Providence public schools and was recently re-elected as President of the Times2 STEM Academy. He retired from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport in 2003 after 32 years of distinguished service. He is survived by his wife Susan Anderson McDaniel, children Dawn, Sean, Raymond (Reyna), Jennifer, Emily and Kathryn McDaniel, 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Clyde and sister Valerie Huggins. He was predeceased by his sister Josephine Lockette and brother William Jordan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Paul's Church, One St. Paul Place, Edgewood. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4-8 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Ken McDaniel '69 P'13 Memorial Fund, Gift Cashier, Box 1877, Providence, RI 02912, USA. For complete obituary go to www.perrymcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 16, 2019
