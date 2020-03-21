|
Panciera, Kenneth H.
Kenneth Hazzard Panciera, 89, of Panciera Lane, Hopkinton, R.I., beloved husband of Gilda Anne (Liguore) Panciera for 67 years, retired R.I. Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and Korean War veteran, lifelong farmer and devoted family man, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Elderwood of Scallop Shell at Wakefield, R.I., nursing facility.
"Ken" Panciera was born to the late Peter and Nellie Panciera, in Westerly, R.I. He was the brother of the late Mary (Panciera) Briggs and Ronald W. Panciera. He was the father of four children, Andrea Panciera, Christopher J. Panciera and Kenneth P. Panciera, all of Hopkinton, and the late Lynn K. (Panciera) Algier. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Bradley D. Algier Panciera and Emily P. Panciera; several nieces and nephews, and Amy Panciera, Emily's mother.
He was the co-owner and operator of Russet Valley Farm, which raises polled Hereford beef cattle, in Hopkinton, R.I. Many R.I. farmers also knew him as their regional Farm Family Insurance agent.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, 2nd Infantry Division, served in the Army Reserve, then joined the R.I. Army National Guard in 1959. There, he commanded several units, while earning the master paratrooper badge and coveted Green Beret. He rose to battalion commander, 6th Special Forces Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group, retiring in 1980.
Ken was a 1949 graduate of Westerly High School, class president and vice president, baseball player and co-captain and quarterback of the football team, where he met his future wife, "Jill," a cheerleader. He was a 1952 graduate of the University of Rhode Island, studying agronomy and serving in the Army ROTC.
Due to coronavirus concerns, visiting hours are omitted and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. For the full obituary and online condolences, visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2020