MACKSOUD, KENNETH JOSEPH
81, of Barrington, RI finished his work on this Earth on December 2, 2020. A devoted husband, an incredible father, a loving brother and uncle, a caring and generous friend and the best grandfather that any child could ever ask for. Ken was a devout Catholic and a dedicated member of Saint Brendan Parish, where he attended mass regularly and prayed for those he cared for. He served our country in the U.S. Army, achieved the status of captain during the Vietnam War and met the love of his life while stationed in Virginia. Ken attended Providence College and then Boston University School of Law. He helped thousands of Rhode Islanders through legal issues over his more than five decades of practicing law in Providence and was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court in 1980.
Ken's reputation for his unmatched wit, sense of humor, and boundless energy was surpassed only by his sense of style and unparalleled generosity. While Ken graciously served so many clients in greatest need who could not afford to hire a lawyer, his truest devotion was to his family. Ken set the bar as a husband and a father. His forever dance partner is Carolyn, and the life from his love and his greatest pride is his daughter Kara. Ken loved to travel with his family and to host Thanksgiving dinner. He always kept penny candy handy, enjoyed a good hot dog and days spent at Baker's Beach. Ken's jokes, pure enjoyment of all things Disney, his penchant for imitating Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, and his knack for sending cards pretending to be Disney characters or the family dog brought so much joy to his grandchildren, as did the many trips to Dunkin Donuts for Munchkins.
Ken's lasting legacy includes his wife of more than 50 years Carolyn Macksoud; his daughter Kara Macksoud Shenton, her husband Gregory, and Ken's two grandchildren Logan Shenton and McKinley Shenton of Smyrna, GA; his sister Donna Langton and her husband Chris of Smithfield, RI; his sister Jackie Wesolowski and her husband Butch of Lincoln, RI; travel partners and his sister-in-law Betty Germain of Tampa, FL and her husband Bernie; the numerous nieces and nephews that Ken loved doting on; his cousins; the Rhode Island Bar community; his office sidekick Rachel; and his golfing buddies at Kirkbrae Country Club, including Dr. Jerry Marsocci, who watched over Ken daily during his fight. Ken will be met at the Rainbow Bridge by his beloved shih tzu Cosmo and welcomed into Heaven by his parents Yvonne Beauregard Macksoud and Charles Beshara Macksoud, his brother and best friend Carl Macksoud, and Carl's wife Winnie.
The adage is that people will often times forget what you say, but they will always remember how you made them feel. Kenneth Joseph Macksoud made those who he met, knew, and served feel special, important, optimistic, and most of all happy and loved. The world, and Rhode Island in particular, is a better place because of the 81 years that Ken spent in it. We pray for all those who loved Ken and depended on Ken in their most trying times.
