RUSSO, KENNETH L. "KENNY",
70, passed away May 7, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Cheryl L. (Duke) Russo; devoted father of Maegan A. Russo and her fiancé Anthony Doddio; godfather of Thomas J. Doyle III; brother-in-law of Gordon Duke and the late Gordian and Anthony Guglielmo.
Visitation will be held Thursday, 11-12 p.m. with a funeral service at 12 noon in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Graveside burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Livestreaming of Kenny's services will be available on the Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday at 12 noon. For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020