Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Graveside service
Following Services
Highland Memorial Park
Johnston, RI
Kenneth L. "Kenny" Russo

Kenneth L. "Kenny" Russo Obituary
RUSSO, KENNETH L. "KENNY",
70, passed away May 7, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Cheryl L. (Duke) Russo; devoted father of Maegan A. Russo and her fiancé Anthony Doddio; godfather of Thomas J. Doyle III; brother-in-law of Gordon Duke and the late Gordian and Anthony Guglielmo.
Visitation will be held Thursday, 11-12 p.m. with a funeral service at 12 noon in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Graveside burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Livestreaming of Kenny's services will be available on the Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday at 12 noon. For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020
