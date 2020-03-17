|
LaPorte, Kenneth "Glen"
Kenneth "Glen" LaPorte, 60, passed away March 15, 2020 at The Westerly Hospital. He was the beloved son of the late Kenneth H. LaPorte and Eileen E. LaPorte and stepson of Barbara F. O'Leary LaPorte of Warwick.
He is survived by three sisters, Maureen A. Black and her fiancé Gary Chester of Westerly, Marianne Caserta and her husband Curt of North Kingstown and Donna Erio of Arizona; two nephews and one niece.
All services are private. For full obituary go to www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020