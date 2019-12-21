Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Kenneth Milton Carlson Obituary
CARLSON, KENNETH MILTON
78, of Cranston, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved wife of Patricia M. (Frageorgia) Carlson.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Milton L. and Violet M. (McNair) Carlson.
Kenneth retired as the Purchasing Director at Brown University in 2009, previously being employed at Brigham & Women's Hospital, RI Hospital and Miriam Hospital. Kenneth was also a graduate of Bryant University and President of the Hospital Purchasing Association.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two loving children: Glenn Alan Carlson (Elise) of Johnston and Kristine Marie Mahone (Brian) of Exeter; a brother: Donald L. Carlson (Elaine) of West Warwick; and three cherished grandchildren: Kenneth Joseph Carlson, Eric Joseph Carlson and Michael Lawrence Mahone.
His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Noon in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 AM – Noon. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to: The of RI, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02860 or at . www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 21, 2019
