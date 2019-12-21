|
CARLSON, KENNETH MILTON
78, of Cranston, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved wife of Patricia M. (Frageorgia) Carlson.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Milton L. and Violet M. (McNair) Carlson.
Kenneth retired as the Purchasing Director at Brown University in 2009, previously being employed at Brigham & Women's Hospital, RI Hospital and Miriam Hospital. Kenneth was also a graduate of Bryant University and President of the Hospital Purchasing Association.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two loving children: Glenn Alan Carlson (Elise) of Johnston and Kristine Marie Mahone (Brian) of Exeter; a brother: Donald L. Carlson (Elaine) of West Warwick; and three cherished grandchildren: Kenneth Joseph Carlson, Eric Joseph Carlson and Michael Lawrence Mahone.
His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Noon in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 AM – Noon. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to: The of RI, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02860 or at . www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 21, 2019