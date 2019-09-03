|
|
MORRISSEY, KENNETH "KENNY"
90, of Cranston passed away peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Marianetti) Morrissey and son of the late Mark and Eva (Croft) Morrissey. He is survived by a sister Catherine Mary (Hanlon) D'Amico of East Greenwich; daughter Linda L. Fraccola and her husband R. Thomas Fraccola of Cranston, son Dr. Kenneth J. Morrissey of Cranston and two grandchildren.
Kenny was employed as a Rhode Island Deputy Sheriff assigned to Family Court at the J. Joseph Garrahy Judicial Complex until he retired in 2005. Prior to that he was a Providence Police Officer for 30 years, retiring in 1989.
As a hobby woodcrafter, he designed and built furniture, rocking horses and specialty items. Kenny possessed a passion for a manicured lawn, a fish pond and a flower garden.
Calling hours are 8:15 -9:15 a.m. WEDNESDAY morning at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Court Cranston. Kenny will be laid to rest in St. Ann Cemetery. Entombment will be in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 3, 2019