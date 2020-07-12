NEAL, KENNETH
77, died peacefully on July 4th surrounded by his family. Ken grew up in Rhode Island with his parents, Ed and Ruth, and his sister Judy Neal Murray, and brother Ed Jr. (all of whom predeceased him). Ken attended Moses Brown School and eventually Brown University where he played three Varsity sports (football, hockey and lacrosse). After graduating, he received his law degree from Boston College. Ken's professional life as a trial attorney was remarkable and especially his 30 years at Danaher, Lagnese & Neal PC, where he was a founding partner and an incredible mentor to many young attorneys who have prospered from his guidance. He was universally beloved by every staff member of the firm and will be remembered for his incredible patience and hilarious humor.
Ken's professional accomplishments were inspiring, but it was his family and friends that gave him his greatest joy. Ken never let work get in the way of attending all of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, taking them for special one-on-one outings, and telling them daily how much he loved them. Ken served as a surrogate father for so many of his children's friends that the list of "family" that he has left behind far exceeds his own children.
Ken is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia, whose marriage was an inspiration to everyone who knew them. They raised their family in a home that was full of love for each other, and for all who gathered inside.
He is predeceased by his oldest daughter, Lisa Healy, and survived by her husband, Liam Healy, and their two daughters, Emma and Abby. He is also predeceased by his second oldest daughter, Kristen, who died in infancy. He is survived by his daughter Jessica Lynch, her husband Brendan and their six children; Riley, Jack, Maeve, Nolan, Mary and Colleen. Ken is, again, survived by his son Kenneth Neal Jr., his wife Amy, and their children Jake and Becca.
Given the current world health crisis, the family has no immediate memorial planned. We ask that all who knew and loved him celebrate virtually by raising a glass and toasting his life.
Donations in his honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
