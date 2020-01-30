|
CHILLE, KENNETH P.
76, of North Providence, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lila (Buttaro) Chille for 55 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Peter and Esther (Palumbo) Chille.
Ken devoted 46 years of sprinkler engineering to Simplex Grinnell and served as the District Chief of the Lymansville Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid New York Yankees Fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kenneth M. Chille and Lori Zajac and her husband Joseph; his grandson, Jakob; and his beloved canine companion, Jack. Ken is also survived by his sister, Noreen Fantozzi.
Visitation will be held Saturday Morning, February 1, 2020 from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. in the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020