Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
3252 Post Road
Warwick, RI
Kenneth P. Habershaw Obituary
HABERSHAW, KENNETH P.
50, of West Warwick, died peacefully on Tuesday. Beloved husband of Gina M. (Moretti) Habershaw, cherished father of Alisha Lynne Habershaw and Nicholas Kenneth Habershaw; also a loving son and brother.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3252 Post Road, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4 PM – 8 PM. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Donations: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI. Complete obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 13, 2019
