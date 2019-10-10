Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stetson's Funeral Home
12 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
(207) 725-4341
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Pepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Pepper


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Pepper Obituary
Pepper, Kenneth
Durham,NC - Kenneth William Pepper, 93, died Monday, September 23, 2019 in Hillsborough, North Carolina. He was born in Barrington, RI, and served in the Army during World War II. In 1951 he married Harriet Murdock. He was a builder in Rhode Island from 1957 to 1991, and also an avid sailor. In 1995 he moved to Maine, where he continued building. He is predeceased by a daughter, Patricia K. Pepper, three sisters and two brothers. Survivors include his wife, two daughters, one brother, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Stetson's Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now