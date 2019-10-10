|
Pepper, Kenneth
Durham,NC - Kenneth William Pepper, 93, died Monday, September 23, 2019 in Hillsborough, North Carolina. He was born in Barrington, RI, and served in the Army during World War II. In 1951 he married Harriet Murdock. He was a builder in Rhode Island from 1957 to 1991, and also an avid sailor. In 1995 he moved to Maine, where he continued building. He is predeceased by a daughter, Patricia K. Pepper, three sisters and two brothers. Survivors include his wife, two daughters, one brother, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Stetson's Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019