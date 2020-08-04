NORBERG, KENNETH R.
55, of Coventry, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Adrienne (Lisi) Norberg. Born in Maryland, he was the son of Jeanne Loxley and the late Kenneth L. Norberg.
Ken was an incredible man and positively affected so many countless lives around him. His zest and passion for life was incredibly infectious. He spent so much of his personal time doing and looking out for others and sharing his life and belongings with those who were fortunate enough to know and love him. He had a deep love for the water, whether it was at the beach, scuba diving in the islands or simply spending time at his home on Johnson's Pond with his friends and family. Many amazing fun filled weekends were spent at his home for gatherings, cookouts, fireworks or simply relaxing by the water. His unwavering care and love for his wife Adrienne, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends was beyond admirable. Ken was indeed the patriarch of his family and gained much pleasure out of seeing everyone enjoying their time together. He loved spending time with the ones he held and loved most dearly, his family.
Ken's personality, wit and intelligence made him amazingly successful within his profession. Ken worked in Information Technology Sales for 17 years at Atrion Networking in Warwick and the last 3 years at Carousel Industries in Exeter, RI. He was known extremely well for his knowledge and abilities in his field and he was admired and appreciated by so many of his colleagues. Over the years, he accomplished many accolades for his success in Sales and held the top Sales leader position for most of those years. He was an inspiration, mentor and incredible friend to those who he worked with and he will be sorely missed, but never ever forgotten.
Besides his wife Adrienne, he is survived by his loving children Kenneth Gregory Norberg, Alycia Mae Norberg, Ericka Jeanne Norberg, Dara Rose Arpin; cherished grandchildren Jordyn Norberg-Fenchel and Paetyn Norberg; dear siblings David C. Norberg, Michael E. Norberg, Lisa J. Newman, Erin T. Whalen, and Tyler Norberg.
Services will unfortunately be private due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but a Celebration of Ken's life will be held outside at Quidnessett Country Club, 950 North Quidnessett Rd., North Kingstown on Thursday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, the family would request donations sent to: The Special Olympics
at http://www.specialolympics.org/
