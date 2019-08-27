Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of God Church
Brayton Ave.
Somerset, RI
MACHADO, KENNETH ROGERS
Age 68, Owner of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home and a longtime resident of Seekonk, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at RI Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in Fall River, Ken was the son of the late Raymond Rogers Machado and Diamentina (Lima) Machado, the beloved husband of Carol (Picillo) Machado and the loving father of Matthew Kenneth Machado.
Kindly omit flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St., Seekonk, MA 02771, St. Michael's Church Soup Kitchen, 189 Essex St., Fall River, MA 02720, or to Walking with Jane, P.O. Box 9721, Fall River, MA 02720. For more information or to donate online, visit the website walkingwithjane.org.
Ken's funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, Aug. 29th with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church, Brayton Ave., Somerset at 11:00 A.M. Family & Friends are invited to go directly to the church. Interment will be Private. Calling hours on Wednesday, Aug. 28th from 4-8 P.M. For the full obituary go to www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
