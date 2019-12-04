|
|
GIRARD, KENNETH "KEN" S.
age 69, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Cranston, RI, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Anna (Tedeschi) Girard. He was the beloved brother of Sharon Keefe and her husband, the late William Keefe, Jr. of Hopkinton.
Upon his completion of high school, Ken joined the United States Air Force. Serving during the Vietnam War, he was an Air Traffic Controller until his honorable discharge in 1977. He worked at Electric Boat as a welder for many years, and then at Sears in the warehouse until his retirement in 2012.
A voracious reader, he could always be found reading mystery novels and completing crossword puzzles. In earlier years, his favorite hobbies included fishing, hunting, and shooting skeet and trap. He will always be remembered by his friends and family as a sweet, loving, kind, and generous man with a heart for helping others in any way he could.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8 from 2-5 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Funeral service will be Monday, December 9 at 9:30 am at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will immediately follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019