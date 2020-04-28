|
SILVERBUSH, KENNETH,
a resident of North Providence, RI, but always a New Yorker at heart, passed away on the morning of Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Ken was born in Brooklyn on December 14, 1934, to the late David and Gladys Silverbush. He was an ever-eccentric, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He cared deeply for his family, though there was no one closer to him than his wife, Carol. Together for 65 years, and married for 63, Ken and Carol shared a very special life together filled with unconditional love. He is survived by Carol, his daughter, Stacey, son-in-laws, Gene and Lou, and grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrew, Lauren and Alexa, as well as his great-grandson Jonathan. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jody, and his brother, Herb.
Ken, an accomplished ad man and storyteller, spent his early career in and out of show business and ad agencies as an award-winning copywriter through the 1960s-80s. In the late 1980s, Ken and Carol moved from New York to Rhode Island where he began a long career writing fundraising appeals, raising millions of dollars for hunger, healthcare, and human rights organizations nationally. Ken, or Kenny to those closest to him, cared passionately about the greater good and gave generously of his time, talent and treasure. In his spare time, he was an avid model airplane builder and NY Yankees fan.
Ken's big heart, cigar in pocket, and forever unruly suspenders, will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His life will be celebrated at a future date in New York. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, or the , would be appreciated. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020